Ariana Grande Saved Her Tears for the Weeknd’s Remix, Out Now

Don’t cry for me, Ariana Grande. The pop star joined her friend the Weeknd to remix his current single “Save Your Tears,” off his 2020 album After Hours. While the album has been out for over a year, the song is still sitting pretty in the top five of the Hot 100, and the Weeknd seems to be hoping Grande can give him the boost to the top spot. It’s the third collaboration between the two, after the Weeknd joined Grande on her 2014 song “Love Me Harder,” and then once again guested on her song “off the table,” off her 2020 album positions. This time, Grande is stepping into the Weeknd’s world, contributing harmonies and a verse to “Save Your Tears,” while playing a robot in the animated video. And yes, even animated, the Weeknd is still wearing that red suit.