Armie Hammer Exits Tracy Letts’ Broadway Play The Minutes

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Following an allegation of rape earlier this month, currently under investigation by the LAPD, and accusations of emotional and sexual misconduct leading back to January, Armie Hammer has been leaving, or let go from, project after project this year. On Friday, the actor also withdrew from his upcoming Broadway play The Minutes, written by Tracy Letts and initially set to premiere in March of last year, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway, and the show’s previews, entirely.

“I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf,” Hammer said in a statement reported by BroadwaysBestShows.com. “But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production.”

The production itself issued a statement wishing the actor well on Friday. “Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes,” The Minutes said in their own statement. “We wish only the best for him and respect his decision.”

Directed by Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes, which premiered at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in November 2017, plans to return to Broadway once theaters reopen for the 2021 to 2022 season. The play, which was a Pulitzer finalist in 2018, “is a one-act dark comedy set during a small-town city council meeting” in the fictional town of Big Cherry.

Armie Hammer was dismissed earlier this week from Amma Asante’s upcoming war thriller The Billion Dollar Spy, which Variety reports was his last remaining upcoming on-screen role; the actor had already exited Shotgun Wedding across from Jennifer Lopez, The Offer, and Gaslit. After today’s announcement, the outlet notes, “Hammer’s slate is now completely clear of any future projects.” The actor has denied all accusations against him through his attorney.