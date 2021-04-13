Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Trailer Has Zombie Lovers and a Zombie Tiger

What do you call a zombie ensemble movie? We’re going with “enzomble.” And the trailer for Zack Snyder’s new, original enzomble action movie, Army of the Dead, looks like a joyously maximalist zombie romp. We’ll call that a “zomp.” On the heels of Snyder’s Justice League director’s cut, Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, a “former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he calls home,” who sets up a a crackerjack casino-heist team. The twist? Said casino has been inundated by advanced zombies who can go fast, ride horses, and even make out. Among the casino-heist–slash–zombie-fighting team is Tig Notaro playing a “cynical helicopter pilot,” which is just too perfect. Did we mention there’s a zombie tiger? And did we mention that Snyder revealed the zombie tiger’s name is Valentine? If none of that is reason enough to watch, Snyder also said, “In the animated prequel we’re working on, there are a lot of zombie dogs.” Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21 and will be in select theaters on May 14.

