Bad Bunny Announces New 2022 World Tour at Wrestlemania 37

Bad Bunny and his trusty semi rolled into Tampa this weekend to take part in this year’s two-day Wrestlemania. Soon, however, they’ll be gassed up and rolling all over this beautiful globe of ours for the Puerto Rican artist’s newly-revealed 2022 tour, in support of his album El Último Tour Del Mundo, which dropped in November. The news arrives as all the best news does, a day after the rapper bested The Miz and John Morrison during his wrestling debut in a tag-team match alongside Damian Priest on Saturday, the first night of the two-day wrestling bonanza.

“You did amazing at Wrestlemania,” WWE wrestler Triple H tells Bad Bunny in the tour’s announcement video, released Sunday. “But now, it’s time for you to do what you do.” Nods the singer as he accepts the gift of a skull-emblazoned microphone, “Thanks.” The announcement video also includes a list of upcoming dates in the United States, including Barclays Center on March 19, and the day tickets go on sale: Friday, April 16th at 12 p.m. Hope you enjoyed Bad Bunny’s moves while you could, WWE fans. His truck might not be rolling back ring-side any time soon.