Nomadland Picks Up a Van-load of BAFTAs On Its Journey Through Awards Season

Back in March, the British Academy nominated the highest number of female directors in BAFTAs history. On Sunday, Chloé Zhao became the second woman to ever receive a Best Director BAFTA award for her movie Nomadland, which also took home Best Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Leading Actress for Frances McDormand. Meanwhile, the evening’s Outstanding British Film prize went to Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which also nabbed Best Original Screenplay. This year’s Best Adapted Screenplay went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller’s The Father, which also took home the evening’s Best Leading Actor prize for its star Anthony Hopkins.
And in a repeat of the SAG Awards, Judas and the Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung won this year’s Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards, respectively. In her acceptance speech, Youn thanked the “very snobbish” British voters for their approval. You can check out the full list of 2021 BAFTA Awards winners below, to see if they measure up to yours.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Youn Yun-jung, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round
Mank
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank
News of the World
Rebecca
Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Make Up & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy