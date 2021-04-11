Nomadland Picks Up a Van-load of BAFTAs On Its Journey Through Awards Season

Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Back in March, the British Academy nominated the highest number of female directors in BAFTAs history. On Sunday, Chloé Zhao became the second woman to ever receive a Best Director BAFTA award for her movie Nomadland, which also took home Best Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Leading Actress for Frances McDormand. Meanwhile, the evening’s Outstanding British Film prize went to Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, which also nabbed Best Original Screenplay. This year’s Best Adapted Screenplay went to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller’s The Father, which also took home the evening’s Best Leading Actor prize for its star Anthony Hopkins.

And in a repeat of the SAG Awards, Judas and the Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Minari’s Youn Yuh-jung won this year’s Best Supporting Actor and Actress awards, respectively. In her acceptance speech, Youn thanked the “very snobbish” British voters for their approval. You can check out the full list of 2021 BAFTA Awards winners below, to see if they measure up to yours.

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Youn Yun-jung, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Make Up & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy