Learn How to Spell ‘Barb’ and ‘Star’ in a Deleted Scene from Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Much like Cher, Barb and Star use their first names for everything, even booking hotel rooms. But how do you spell those names? In a deleted scene from Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, now out on DVD and Blu-Ray, Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig explain things in character. See, it’s B as in bonkers, A as in apple, R as in rooster, and B as in bonkers; but then, more confusingly, S as in syphilis, T as in T-bone steak, A as in aardvark, and then R as in rheumatoid arthritis. Now, please tell us how to spell Trish.

