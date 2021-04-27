Billie Eilish Is Happier Than Ever to Release Her Second Album on July 30

Photo: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Now that she has unveiled her new blonde locks, Billie Eilish is wasting no time in her new era. The pop star announced her second album, Happier Than Ever, will be out on July 30, after fans noticed billboards bearing the title and release date in multiple cities. “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote in an April 27 Instagram post, sharing the album cover. “i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.” Eilish also told fans she would release a new song on April 29 at 9 a.m. ET — presumably the title track, which she had previously teased by posting a music-video clip to Instagram on April 26.

Back in February, Eilish told Stephen Colbert that she had recorded a full album during the coronavirus pandemic, produced exclusively by the 19-year-old and her brother, Finneas. The 16-track album comes over two years since Eilish released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019; since then, she has released a steady stream of singles, including her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” along with the songs “Everything I Wanted,” “My Future,” and “Therefore I Am.” Eilish capped off her When We All Fall Asleep era with the Apple TV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry in February before picking up her second Record of the Year Grammy in two years for “Everything I Wanted” in March. Now, we’re happier than ever to get everything we’ve wanted: a whole new Billie Eilish album.

Here’s the full track list for Happier Than Ever:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

This post has been updated throughout.