Bo Burnham Made a New Special Alone in His House

Everyone’s favorite pianist-auteur-comedian is back, almost. Bo Burnham, whom you most recently saw drinking spit in the Promising Young Woman clip at the Oscars, has announced that he has a new special on the way, and it is appropriately titled Inside. The announcement was first hinted at when Burnham posted a photo of a cracked-open door on his Instagram account yesterday. Today, he followed up with a clip of himself playing the piano next to said cracked door, clearly in an early stage of quarantine when everyone had normal haircuts and did hobbies. Then a quick cut reveals him standing up, staring at said door with a classic quar beard and long hair, as we all basically are. He eventually looks directly at the camera and smirks in a way that says “I’m vaxxed,” or maybe it’s “I am so tall I literally got cast as Larry Bird” — right now, it’s impossible to say. “Hi. i made a new special,” he wrote on both his Instagram and Twitter posts. “It was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.” The teaser doesn’t give us much else beyond that the special will be on Netflix and that it is “coming soon.” And depending on how you perceive time, that could mean anything.

