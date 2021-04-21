Bobby Brown Discovered His Claustrophobia Live on The Masked Singer

Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

You’d think if you’d lead a life like Bobby Brown’s, you’d run out of things to find out about yourself. For better or worse, dude has lived. But apparently, Bobby Brown did not know that he was claustrophobic until he was performing as the Crab on season 5 of The Masked Singer. While signing “Give It to Me Baby” by Rick James, the Crab briefly ran off stage due to a panic attack. Speaking to Billboard, Brown said “I just got overwhelmed performing the Rick James song and not being able to move like I would normally move and trying to breathe at the same time.”

Brown has always been known for his energetic dancing while performing, and contending with the Crab costume was more than he’d bargained for. “I wear light clothes when I’m performing normally, and this had so many layers that it constricted me from moving like I do,” Brown said. “But it was fun to have it on and I just had to deal with the fact that it was heavy and restrictive.” The challenge was a little too much for Brown, and he was sent home along with Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Seashell.

That wasn’t the only surprise on the double-sized episode of The Masked Singer. Guest judge Rita Wilson rapped a chunk of Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” because…she could? Wilson has apparently had the rap memorized since she had to perform it in Boy Genius, per the AV Club. “You might not know this about me,” Wilson said to the Chameleon, “but I can spit some flow.” We didn’t know that about you, Rita. We did not. The world is just full of surprises.