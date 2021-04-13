Bridgerton Will Come Again Twice

Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

At night, when we’re in bed with nothing but a silk chemise covering our bare bosom, we burn … for more content. Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for seasons three and four, Variety reports, which comes before the show even begins filming its Duke-less second season. While the streaming service didn’t reveal the premise of these seasons — although we already know that season two will be all about Anthony’s search for love — or confirm a cast list, the third and fourth Bridgerton novels revolve around the romantic misadventures of Benedict (An Offer From a Gentleman) followed by Colin and Penelope (Romancing Mister Bridgerton), respectively, which gives us a good indication at what to expect onscreen. So, we guess they should start polishing off every staircase.