Brockhampton Has Lil Nas X Tripping in the ‘Count on Me’ Music Video

History will say they were friends. Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike play lovers on a road trip, courtesy of Brockhampton for their new music video “Count on Me.” Directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit, Nas X and Fike barely make it to a secluded forest before hallucinations get so weird you’ll question your own sobriety — colors are more colorful, faces look like cartoons, everything and nothing is hilarious. Things get so heated between the musicians that the song stops early. Their animated bodies sink into a creek, entangling until they’re one form made up of different parts. #CoupleGoals. “I guess I’m a video vixen now,” Lil Nas X tweeted the new visual. With those legs, yes you are, king. “Count on Me” is the latest visual from Brockhampton’s album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which just dropped last week. Best believe the album gets just as weird, with collaborations from Danny Brown, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, and JPEGMAFIA along with newcomers like Baird and rapper SoGone SoFlexy, who is signed to Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani’s new label, Video Store. Get freaky with Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike in the video above.

Related