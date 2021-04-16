Brothers Osborne Release ‘Younger Me,’ Inspired by T.J.’s Coming Out

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

T.J. Osborne made country-music history earlier this year by coming out as gay at the top of his career and becoming the only openly gay musician signed to a major country label. Now, he’s reflecting on coming out on Brothers Osborne’s heartwarming new song “Younger Me.” “These trips around the sun / I needed every one / To get where I’m standing now,” T.J. sings in the anthemic chorus. In a tweet announcing the song, he said it’s addressed to his younger self in light of his coming out. “I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve,” T.J. wrote. “Once I came out, that feeling was so overwhelmingly strong that this song was born and the time to share it is now.” The song comes ahead of the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, where Brothers Osborne are nominated for Duo of the Year and Album of the Year for their rowdy third album Skeletons. The duo will also perform at the show.