Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Love him or hate him (or both!), irreverent Jeopardy! All-Star champion Buzzy Cohen became a fan favorite back in 2016 after daring to tease Alex Trebek, not to mention pulling off a nine-game winning streak. After topping the show’s 2017 Tournament of Champions, and earning a slot as team captain during 2019’s All-Star Games, Cohen will return to Jeopardy! once again next month as guest host of the 2021 Tournament of Champions. The competition, which airs from May 17 to 28, will pit 15 contestants against each other for a $250,000 prize, which will be matched by a donation to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless.

“Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern,” executive producer Mike Richards said in a press release Wednesday. “We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.” As Richard’s statement notes, Cohen’s guest hosting role means he is no longer eligible to compete in the show’s regular tournaments, which is for the best. Imagine Buzzy Cohen’s ego if he was allowed to host and completely dominate Jeopardy! at the same time?