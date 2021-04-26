Carrie Ann Inaba Temporarily Exits The Talk to ‘Focus on My Well-being’

Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Everyone, please send a prayer circle to The Talk’s HR department right now. A month after Sharon Osbourne left the show due to allegations of racism and an internal investigation, fellow host Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she’ll be temporarily leaving The Talk to focus on her mental health. “I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being,” she announced in an Instagram video. “I know you guys understand health is the most important thing. I appreciate your support, and I appreciate the love and support from the Talk family, and I hope to be back soon.” Inaba, who serves as the show’s moderator, has been co-hosting on a permanent basis since January 2019, when she replaced Julie Chen in the aftermath of Les Moonves’s fallout with the network. She has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a judge since its premiere in 2005.