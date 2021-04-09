Missy Elliott, LeBron James, and More Celebrities Pay Tribute to DMX

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DMX, an icon of New York rap, died at age 50 on Friday. Born Earl Simmons, the Baltimore native was known for many hits, including “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Get at Me Dog.” In a statement, DMX’s record label Def Jam Recordings grieved his loss, describing him as a giant whose legend will live on forever. “His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity,” the statement said. After his death, those who knew or loved the artist — fans, friends, and collaborators alike — took to social media to pay tribute and share their memories of his impact.

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace to a cultural icon. There are no words that can mend the loss the hip-hop community felt today 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/IJdXqfwMJO — T.I. (@Tip) April 9, 2021

We lost him y'all. Mr. Earl Simmons (Dec. 18, 1970 – April 9, 2021), known by his stage name DMX ("Dark Man X"), was an American rapper, songwriter, and actor. Prayers going out to his family & friends! R.I.P. our dear brother. Bootsy baby!!!🤩 pic.twitter.com/H2Wt5JfUfa — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 9, 2021

your impact and influence will live on forever 🕊 sleep well DMX. — Ella Mai (@ellamai) April 9, 2021

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

He came into our movie like a force: confident, excited, professional. He did almost 30 pages in one day. No complaints. Treated everyone with respect and love. #RIP #DMX, you will be missed. @theasylumcc pic.twitter.com/oDhdyv3MBb — David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) April 9, 2021

I just heard the sad news that DMX has passed way. Really sad news for 2021. You will not be forgotten, rest in power — Deji (@Deji) April 9, 2021

DMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMXDMX❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. Thank you for being the soundtrack of my childhood. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) April 9, 2021

dmx and so many others should be here man. i will never forgive this country for what they did to us — 🌱 (@noname) April 9, 2021

I photographed DMX 3 or 4 times and I was always hyped about seeing him perform. Imo whatever garbage he was doing in his life it seemed to disappear once he hit the stage. Always entertaining to see him on stage and hear his unmistakable voice. #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/7xig39nEXJ — Luis Santana (@LuisSantana) April 9, 2021

“I come to you hungry and tired,

you give me food and let me sleep

I come to you weak,

you give strength and that's deep



You called me a sheep, and lead me to green pastures

Only asking that I keep the focus, in between the chapters”



RIP DMX pic.twitter.com/6wlzfLBTWk — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX! My love for dogs was influenced by him. His lyrics also made me feel like I could get through anything! I’m glad that he was able to receive his roses recently. His mental health struggle was documented for all of us to see and learn from. Prayers up for his family 🙏🏿 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 9, 2021

Back in 2001 #EarlSimmons aka @dmx and I worked together and he was really loving person and a pleasure to work with. He was so passionate about his craft. He loved my song #WatchaGonnaDo We had great conversations. 🙏🏾❤️🌹XX

DMX feat Stephanie Mills - When I’m nothing (2001) pic.twitter.com/idVjQ4o0k3 — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) April 9, 2021

#RIPDMX. Years ago I shared lunch w/ DMX at the San Francisco Airport. We randomly sat side by side at the lunch counter & discovered that we were eating the same exact meal. A small sweet unexpected exchange ensued in which I highly recommended the wine I was drinking. A memory. — Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) April 9, 2021

DMX was a cultural icon who contributed so much to our music. A resident of White Plains, I was proud that he lived in our congressional district. My heart breaks for his family and loved ones. https://t.co/I8evxaNxTA — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 9, 2021

Long live DMX !! We lost. But you get to see Aaliyah again. Heaven couldn’t wait. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OJxqIAuHQx — #AlbumMode (@Gigi_Lamayne) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX



A legend , a dog , and a ruff Ryder forever 🕊 pic.twitter.com/J1MmqTv8xV — ETC!ETC! (@IAMETC) April 9, 2021

rest in heavenly peace power and paradise DMX 🕊 pic.twitter.com/D7jTskaPgE — abz (@abra) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate. pic.twitter.com/P80t1GQHEa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 9, 2021

RIP DMX ! one of my biggest inspirations... thank you for everything 🖤🕊😢 — aj (@ajtracey) April 9, 2021

Rest up DMX 🦅 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 9, 2021

In high school, I listened to @dmx before every football game, every basketball game, every track meet, every competition. This one hurts. Rest in peace, Earl Simmons. #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/413lT4TPPk — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) April 9, 2021

Rest in Peace DMX. Ruff Ryders Ryde or Die Vol 1. Was the first rap album I bought with my own money. Used to sneak listen to it cuz I was a church kid not supposed to be listening to rap. pic.twitter.com/w1EKXNgRtK — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 9, 2021

Rest In Peace DMX 🕊🙏🏾 Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) April 9, 2021

These albums will forever be legendary.



RIP DMX. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ULJanWc3Qq — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) April 9, 2021