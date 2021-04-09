DMX, an icon of New York rap, died at age 50 on Friday. Born Earl Simmons, the Baltimore native was known for many hits, including “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “Get at Me Dog.” In a statement, DMX’s record label Def Jam Recordings grieved his loss, describing him as a giant whose legend will live on forever. “His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity,” the statement said. After his death, those who knew or loved the artist — fans, friends, and collaborators alike — took to social media to pay tribute and share their memories of his impact.
Missy Elliott, LeBron James, and More Celebrities Pay Tribute to DMX
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images