Deep State actress Shelley Conn joins Bridgeton’s second season as Lady Mary Sharma. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

You’ll be able to make a four-poster bed with the size of the scandal sheets Lady Whistledown is writing tonight. According to the Hollywood Reporter, even more series regulars have officially joined the upcoming second season of Bridgerton alongside its female lead, Sex Education’s Simone Ashley, who will play Kate Sharma across from Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, in a storyline reportedly based on author Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Per THR, Alex Rider actress Charithra Chandran will portray Edwina Sharma, younger sister to Kate. “She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing,” according to the character’s description. “But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.” Actress Shelley Conn, known for her work in Deep State and Liar, joins them as Lady Mary Sharma, who once scandalized higher society with her own marriage. “Now newly returned to London with her daughters, she’s forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.”

Meanwhile, Black Beauty actor Calam Lynch joins the show as printer’s assistant Theo Sharpe, but “he’s not just a working-class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights for all.” Finally, Dear Evan Hansen’s Rupert Young will hopefully stir up some (extremely classy) drama as “Jack, the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.”

All of which should be enough to take the edge off the recent news that Regé-Jean Page won’t be appearing in the second season of Bridgeton. Still, Julia Quinn has eight novels about the ton in all, so who’s to say the Duke won’t stop in to meet a few new faces during, say, season three? Season seven?