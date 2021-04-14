Chet Hanks’s Ex-Girlfriend Sues Him for $1 Million, Alleges Assault

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Chet Hanks has been sued by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker. She alleges that he assaulted and threatened her on multiple occasions — calling her a “ghetto Black bitch” during one physical altercation, and threatening “murder-suicide” several weeks before she left him. Her lawsuit against Hanks came several weeks after he made a cringe Instagram post saying “Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin ???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully.”

Parker, who filed suit in Fort Bend County, Texas, on Tuesday, claimed that one violent incident erupted in October 2020, when the then-couple was in New Orleans for Chet’s role in Showtime’s Your Honor. Parker alleged that Chet, actor Tom Hanks’s son, got angry when she wanted to go out for dinner. Hanks later pushed and shoved her, Parker claimed, and he said:

“[He was] Chet Hanks and she wasn’t shit, no one would believe her, she was just a ghetto Black bitch.”

On December 22, when they were in Sugar Land, Texas, the suit claims Hanks threatened to “blow [Parker’s] brains out” and “threatened a murder-suicide because he did not want to live and would blow his brains out, too.” She claimed that he said this in front of her 9-year-old twins, whom she brought took her mother’s residence. Parker later hid his gun.

On January 6, Parker allegedly told Hanks that the situation wasn’t sustainable when they were out to dinner. He “started to rage again at the table” and they left; he drove the car “erratically” on the way home. The morning of January 7, he agreed to separate; she packed some items and stayed in a hotel that night.

On January 8, Parker allegedly went back to their Sugar Land home with movers, as well as her assistant and a handyman. While she was packing, Hanks became “extremely aggressive”; his alleged behavior came to a crux when Parker was in the kitchen. There, he grabbed a knife and “came at her,” Parker claimed, also saying she “picked up a pot and swung it in front of Defendant Hanks. Defendant Hanks charged at her. Parker dropped the pot and fled toward the door.”

Hanks’s lawyer reportedly denied Parker’s allegations and contended that she sued “in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms. Parker on March 4, 2021.” Hanks’s lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, claimed that Parker wrongfully wracked up “no less than $5,759.91” on his debit card. He also alleged that Parker stole $13,700 in personal property, including a $2,600 couch and $5,000 flat-screen TV.

Hanks contends that on the moving day, Parker showed up with three “large menacing men,” one of whom brandished a gun. Parker “then approached [Hanks] holding a pot and a knife. Defendant smashed Plaintiff over the face with the pot and cut him with the knife.”

“The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story,” Hanks’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told the Daily Beast.

Last night, Hanks posted several videos to Instagram. In one video, Hanks wore a shirt that reads “Black Queen Summer” on the chest, as well as shower shoes and socks. He dumped money out of a shopping bag and announced “That’s 90K cash, baby! We’re doing the Chet walk all White Boy Summer!” Hanks, who goes by Chet Hanx for his music, posted the “White Boy Summer” music video. In another Instagram post, which featured shirtless Hanks dancing to his music video, he wrote: “DONT BELIEVE THE #FAKENEWS …”