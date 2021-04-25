Chloé Zhao Brought the Real Nomads from Nomadland to the Oscars

Photo: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Do they make camper vans in stretch limo size? We’re assuming that’s how Nomadland director Chloé Zhao rolled up to the Academy Awards red carpet, accompanied by the real-life, off-the-grid van-dwellers-turned-thespians from her Best Picture-nominated film. Zhao, who’s also nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, walked the red carpet with best supporting gal pals of the year, Linda May and Swankie, who played characters based on themselves. Giuliana Rancic interviewed the intrepid group on E!, and asked how they felt about being at the Oscars. “It’s surreal, like nothing I ever expected would happen to me,” said Linda May. Swankie, glammed up in glorious grape, chimed in. “What she said. And I’m not an actor. It’s not my acting that’s Oscar-worthy. It’s my nomadic lifestyle that’s Oscar-worthy.”

If this wasn’t already the highlight of the red carpet, please bring your attention to Exhibit B: Zhao’s red carpet sneakers. The drip. All the better to jog up the stage to claim her awards, with.