Christopher Meloni Is Glad You Like His ‘Big Boy’ Ass

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This week’s horny Myers–Briggs test of choice was Milo Ventimiglia’s thighs or Christopher Meloni’s ass, the later of which, many Law & Order fans will giddily tell you, has been marinating on full display in the ham shop for years. Now, thank God, Meloni is taking the time to admire his own work. When asked by a fawning Twitter user if he wanted to explain why his dump truck possesses “so much cake” in a recent photo from the Law & Order: Organized Crime set (please, do enjoy a peek), the actor had no hesitation responding with: “Sure. Big birthday (60), big boy (200 lbs), big cake.” Three bigs? Dun dun.

Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake https://t.co/lmkZ5JKFWe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021