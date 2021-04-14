Imagine this but with hands up their butts. Photo: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME

Wham, bam, crank you, ma’am. Because naughty puppet shows aren’t just for Victorian children and 2004 Tony Award winners. We’re happy to break the news that Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated series Crank Yankers is returning for a sixth season. The network announced today that the prank-call series, which originally ran from 2002 to 2007, and then had a revival in 2019, will see the return of characters like Tracy Morgan’s Spoonie Luv and executive producer Jimmy Kimmel’s Elmer Higgins, the puppets we know, love, and honestly sort of fear. Season six’s celebrity cast appears to be its most stacked yet. Comedians and actors lending their vocal stylings to the cellular prankage this year will include Kathy Griffin, Bobby Moynihan, Adam Carolla, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Chelsea Peretti, Brian Posehn, Jim Florentine, Punkie Johnson, Kevin Nealon, Desus & Mero, Bobby Brown, Kyle Dunnigan, Trixie Mattel, JB Smoove, Sam Jay, Annie Murphy, Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish, and Natasha Leggero. Crank Yankers season six will premiere Wednesday, May 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. No, we’re not yanking your chain.