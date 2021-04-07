New Cruella Trailer: The Devil Wears Puppies

Update April 7, 2021: The second official trailer for Disney’s Cruella dropped today, giving us a better look at Emma Stone and Emma Thompson’s very Devil Wears Prada–inspired relationship. “Let me give you some advice,” Thompson’s Baroness von Hellman shares with Estella. “You can’t care about anyone else. Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants or feels, you’re dead. If I cared about anyone or thing, I might have died. You have the talent. But whether you have the killer instinct is the big question.” Well, we have a feeling she might regret giving her that advice. Cruella hits theaters and Disney+ on May 28, 2021.

Oh yes, Cruella is still happening. Over a year since the first image of Emma Stone as Cruella hit the internet, Disney has released a new trailer for the live-action prequel story of the dog-hating villainess who was first seen in 101 Dalmatians. Diving into de Vil’s backstory, Cruella takes place in the punk-rock era of 1970s London as she ascends the haute-couture ladder. In a voice-over, Stone’s raspy accent explains that people were scared of Cruella her whole life. Scared that she’s “a psycho,” she cackles. “How does the saying go?” she teases. “I am woman. Hear me roar.” Weirdos and outcasts, assemble your uniform: Cruella’s got two-tone hair, a beauty mark, smoky eye, and dark lip. We’re putting on our black Doc Martens as we speak. Cruella, also starring Emma Thompson and Paul Walter Hauser, opens in theaters on May 28. Black-and-white spots after Labor Day? So chic!