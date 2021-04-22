A Timeline of the David Dobrik Allegations and Controversies

A tour of Dobrik’s messy past and even messier present. Photo: YouTube

After hitting 18.8 million YouTube subscribers and debuting his new $9.5 million house, some may say David Dobrik is at the peak of his career. But what happens when you reach the top? Well, there’s only one way back down. Since joining the platform in 2015, Dobrik’s charm and cheeky personality have quickly shot him to YouTube superstardom. The now-24-year-old social media mogul is known for his four-minute-and-20-second weekly vlogs, which showcase him and his friends, also known as the Vlog Squad, running around Los Angeles pulling pranks, causing havoc, and ultimately looking like they are having more fun than anyone else. The Vlog Squad has had a rotating cast since its creation; the current group includes David Dobrik himself, Jason Nash, Toddy Smith, Heath Hussar, Scotty Sire, Josh Peck, Corinna Kopf, Nick Antonyan a.k.a. “Jonah,” Jeff Wittek, Matt King, Carly Incontro, Erin Gilfoyand, and Zane Hijazi. None of these members are direct employees of Dobrik, yet they definitely reap the benefits of his following. He does, however, have three employees, who function as pseudo-members: Natalie Mariduena, Taylor Hudson, and Ella-Priya D’Souza. Dobrik is quick to give off “boy next door” energy as he soberly drives around his messy friend group, all while he receives Kids Choice Awards and makes TikToks with Charli D’Amelio.

Though he rose to fame on YouTube, he quickly pivoted to podcasting during the pandemic. He debuted his new podcast studio in his “I BOUGHT A NEW HOUSE!! (2021)” video on February 8, saying, “I can’t be filming the videos that I would be normally making, like the vlogs. But here we have a controlled space and a controlled environment.” The hiatus of Dobrik’s regular videos ultimately left space for former Vlog Squad members to speak out against YouTube’s favorite good boy.

Over the course of last year, various former friends and colleagues of Dobrik’s came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying against him and his squad of young content creators. On March 1, Dobrik launched his new photo-sharing app, Dispo, and the reviews turned out to be the perfect platform for disappointed fans to air their grievances and demand accountability from him. Famous for ignoring controversies, Dobrik had remained silent on these issues — that is, until he released a two-minute-and-30-second video on his “VIEWS” podcast channel, launched just last month, titled “Let’s talk.” We compiled a timeline of Dobrik’s messy past and even messier present so you can decide for yourself whether or not the King of YouTube is over for good.

June 2017

Dobrik releases the since-deleted “HE THOUGHT HE WAS KISSING HER!! (SUPER CRINGEY)” vlog. In this video, Dobrik tricks former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois into kissing Jason Nash, the 47-year-old comedian attached to the group. Francois was told he would be kissing Corinna Kopf, an original Vlog Qquad member and Instagram model known as “pouty girl”. It was not revealed to the blindfolded Francois that he was kissing Nash until after the act had already happened.

November 2018

In another since-deleted vlog titled “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!,” Dobrik is hanging out with a group of friends including former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, nicknamed Durte Dom. In this video, Dom jokes that he has invited over a group of girls to have a fivesome with them. The girls are briefly included in the video while Dom aims sexual jokes and commentary at them.

September 2020

A five-part TikTok series about a young man named Karim offering his “application” to be a designer for Dobrik’s new app goes viral. In the videos, Karim suggests the name of Dispo, which lead Dobrik to comment on his TikTok, saying he loved the name and would be in touch. Karim later reveals that Dobrik decided not to hire him.

June 2, 2020

Seth Francois releases a YouTube video titled “accountability to all creators” that outlines all of the negative and racist situations he experienced while a part of the Vlog Squad. The video includes clips of Dobrik and friends joking about taking Seth to the police station, doing Blackface, offering him watermelon, and labeling him “their only Black friend.”

June 30, 2020

Dobrik uploads his weekly podcast episode, titled “Auditioning for SNL,” in which he takes the first two minutes of a 39-minute episode to apologize for his past behavior. Dobrik receives backlash for what many considered to be the superficiality of this apology, as he does not directly address Francois or any of the specific racist situations.

February 5, 2021

Former Vlog Squad member Nick Keswani appears on an H3H3 podcast known for reacting to YouTube drama, specifically Vlog Squad controversies. This particular episode is hosted by the husband-and-wife duo Ethan Edward Klein and Hila Klein. Ethan Edward Klein also hosts another podcast, titled “Frenmies,” with ex Vlog Squad member (and ex girlfriend of Jason Nash) Trisha Paytas. While on the podcast, Keswani shares how his time in the Vlog Squad damaged his mental health. Keswani suffers from a rare form of dwarfism that has also caused him to be blind in his left eye. During his time in the Vlog Squad, Keswani was continuously mocked for his height and disabilities. On the podcast, Keswani states, “ I felt worthless being in those videos. I was like, Dude, why am I even like here? What’s the point in my existence? Because I was just treated like this punching bag.”

February 12, 2021

Seth Francois makes a guest appearance on the same H3H3 podcast on which he spoke about the kissing-prank incident of 2017. Francois claims, “I was touched by someone I did not consent to.”

February 16, 2021

Paytas takes to her H3H3 podcast, Frenemies, to reveal more disturbing allegations against Dobrik. She claims Dobrik hid while she had sex with her boyfriend, Jason Nash, and filmed her naked without her consent. Nash was aware of the prank; however, Paytas claims, “there was no consent given. Because I was dating Jason, because I was a participant in the vlogs — that’s my consent? She also asked Dobrik not to post the video titled “I SNUCK INTO THEIR HOTEL ROOM (SURPRISE)”; the video is still live and currently has more than 14 million views.

February 26, 2021

Klein accuses Dobrik of covering up his assault of Francois by deleting problematic clips from past vlogs and podcast episodes. Klein specifically mentions a section from a podcast episode in which Dobrik and Nash are talking and laughing about the 2017 prank they played on Francois.

David’s MCN is trying to remove this clip from the internet. This is straight up sexual assault and he did it to him twice. Absolutely infuriating to hear him talk about it so joyously knowing the trauma it caused Seth. pic.twitter.com/bXdpYvJFlp — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) February 27, 2021

March 1, 2021

David Dobrik launches his app, Dispo: the name suggested by Karim in the TikTok series. Although it’s not illegal for Dobrik to use this name, many viewers are displeased with the lack of recognition for Karim. In addition to this, the review section on Dispo in the application store is flooded with comments calling for Dobrik to take accountability for his actions and acknowledge those speaking out against him.

March 4, 2021

Musician, current Vlog Squad member and longtime friend of Dobrik Scotty Sire uploads a video in defense of Dobrik titled “Hi”. The video has since been taken down; however, it included messages between Dobrik and Francois that appeared to show Francois offering consent to the incident that took place back in 2017.

March 4, 2021

Vulture publishes a profile of Paytas in which she states, “I have more PTSD from David and Jason than I do hooking on Santa Monica Boulevard.” She also blames Dobrik for the downfall of her relationship with Nash, saying she was deemed no longer useful for the vlogs. “Jason was like, ‘I gotta break up with you because of David,’ Paytas explains. “That’s when I spiraled.”

March 8, 2021

After removing his previous video, Sire posts a note to his Twitter in which he apologizes to “anyone who feels as though I disrespected or invalidated their story.”

March 16, 2021

Business Insider publishes an article titled “A woman featured on YouTube star David Dobrik’s channel says she was raped by a Vlog Squad member in 2018 the night they filmed a video about group sex.” The article includes commentary from a young woman who appeared in the 2018 video “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” in which she claims she was raped by Dom Zeglaitis. The article also includes quotes from Paytas claiming Dobrik asked Nash to purchase alcohol for the women as they were under 21 and could not purchase it for themselves.

March 16, 2021

Dobrik posts a two-minute-and-30-second video titled “Let’s talk” to his podcast YouTube page. In this video, Dobrik claims that consent is the heart of his content. He claims not to agree with some of his previous videos and apologizes directly to Seth Francois. “I just want to make videos where everybody in it, whether you are participating or watching, is enjoying having a good time,” Dobriks says. “I missed the mark with that one.” He goes on to address former members of the Vlog Squad, including Dom Zeglaitis, and states that he has distanced himself from them as he does not align with their actions and does not stand for misconduct. He finishes the video with a promise: “I’m sorry if I have let you down. Things like that won’t happen again. I have learnt from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I am going to change, but I will also show you and I will prove to you that the mistakes I made before won’t be happening again.” Dobrik fails to respond to the allegations from Paytas or Keswani.

March 17, 2021

According to Dobrik’s social blade, Dobrik lost 100,000 subscribers since the publishing of the Business Insider article.

March 18, 2021

Dobrik’s longtime sponsor SeatGeek states that they are reviewing their partnership with him. A spokesperson for the company said, “At this time we’re closely monitoring the situation and reviewing internally how we want to proceed.”

March 19, 2021

Dollar Shave Club ends its partnership with Dobrik and will no longer be a sponsor of his podcast, Views. The company said, “The actions and comments made by David Dobrik as well as some members of his team are very serious and do not align with DSC values. Sexual assault and hateful language of any kind is unacceptable in any environment. We’ve made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity.”

March 19, 2021

EA Sports, a company that gifted Dobrik a Lamborghini back in 2019, has stated that they are distancing themselves from Dobrik and his Vlog Squad. Someone from EA Sports said, “We haven’t worked with David since April 2020 and can confirm we are not currently working with him nor do we have any plans to in the future. We expect any influencer or celebrity talent we work with to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values and policies.” Per an Insider report, HelloFresh, Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash, General Mills, HBO Max, Facebook, and Audible also no longer intend to work with Dobrik.

March 20, 2021

Dobrik’s vlog channel loses over 66 million views in a single day, indicating that he deleted several high-ranking videos. According to data from Social Blade, five videos were deleted in the past four months, resulting in his views dropping from 8,269,665,818 total on March 18 to 8,203,005,095 on March 19.

March 21, 2021

Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek posts a video titled “My Truth” attempting to distance himself from the Insider report. In the video, he denies buying alcohol for the underage victims and shares audio of a phone call with Insider reporter Kat Tenbarge, during which he attempts to clear his name. Wittek claims that Paytas is the only one who remembers him buying the alcohol, but according to the Insider report, the victim’s friend and designated driver recalls Wittek and another Vlog Squad member, Todd Smith, returning to the party with whiskey.

March 21, 2021

Tenbarge responds with her own recordings of the phone call with Wittek. At one point, Wittek doubts Smith was even at the party, but in Dobrik’s own footage, he is seen peeking into the room where the “threesome” is taking place. “Jeff spends his video trying to undermine my credibility by making false statements and playing out-of-context clips from our conversations,” Tenbarge tweeted. “I stand by my reporting and so does Insider.”

March 21, 2021

Ethan Klein and Paytas host an emergency livestream of the Frenemies podcast in which they interview Wittek. It comes to light that Wittek hadn’t actually read the Insider article, because he “didn’t wanna pay for the paywall on it.” Though Wittek tries to say he and others, like Dobrik, were not around during the alleged assault or to supply alcohol, a time-stamped photograph from the report shows him, Smith, Dobrik, and the victim being held up by her friends at 1:38 a.m., hours after Wittek claims he left. To quote the livestream chat, “🤡”

March 22, 2021

Early on Monday, Dobrik announced he would step down from the board of his photo-sharing app, Dispo, so as “to not distract from the company’s growth,” read a statement provided to the Information. Just hours before, the venture-capital firm Spark Capital announced it would “sever all ties” with Dispo. In February, the company led the start-up’s $20 million series-A financing.

The recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and are directly at odds with Seven Seven Six’s core values. We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David. — 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@sevensevensix) March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021

Reddit co-founder and leader of venture-capital firm Seven Seven Six, Alexis Ohanian, distanced himself and his company from David Dobrik in a statement on Monday. “The recent allegations against David Dobrik are extremely troubling and are directly at odds with Seven Seven Six’s core values,” reads the statement, which Ohanian also posted on his personal Instagram Story. “We have been working closely with Dispo over the last week and are in full support of their decision to part ways with David.” According to the statement, Seven Seven Six has “made the decision to donate any profits from our investment in Dispo to an organization working with survivors of sexual assault,” yet unnamed.

March 22, 2021

Sponsors Frank’s Red Hot, Chipotle, Bumble and SeatGeek officially announce they will not be partnering will Dobrik going forward. SeatGeek funded several of Dobrik’s Tesla and car giveaways. “SeatGeek is not currently working with David Dobrik or the Vlog Squad, nor do we have any future planned campaigns,” a rep told Tubefilter.

March 23, 2021

David Dobrik releases a second apology video early Tuesday, this time uploaded to his main vlog channel, with comments on. Sitting on the floor by himself, cutting before he tears up, Dobrik addresses the Insider report and several other allegations of sexual assault against Zeglaitis. “I’m so sorry,” he says. “I was completely disconnected from the fact that when people were invited to film videos with us, especially videos that relied on shock for views or whatever it was, that I was creating an unfair power dynamic. I did not know this before.”

March 24, 2021

Dobrik is removed from the lineup of creators on the “No Place for Hate” anti-bullying tour.

March 25, 2021

﻿YouTube temporarily suspends David Dobrik and Dom Zeglaitis from monetization following the rape allegation. “We have strict policies that prohibit sexual harassment on YouTube and take allegations of sexual assault very seriously,” a YouTube spokesperson told Insider. “We have temporarily suspended monetization on David Dobrik and Durte Dom channels for violating our Creator Responsibility policy.” This affects all three of Dobrik’s channels as well as Zeglaitis’s personal channel.

March 26, 2021

Also, Jeff Wittek is still talking. He apologizes for his original March 21 response in a new video asserting his innocence.

April 22, 2021

After months of dodging rumors, Wittek uploads a multipart documentary, “Don’t Try This at Home” on April 21, which explains an accident that he suffered last year, which broke parts of his face and skull and required him to have surgery. For Dobrik’s comeback vlog in June 2020, the Vlog Squad went wakeboarding on a shallow lake, pulled by an excavator operated by David Dobrik. At one point, Corinna Kopf swings directly from the line, but when it starts “falling down,” she yells that she wants to get off, though Dobrik doesn’t immediately agree. “You take things too far,” she can be heard yelling at Dobrik. When Wittek tries wakeboarding, Dobrik swings him even higher, then abruptly stops, causing Wittek to crash into the machine, then into the water with his foot still caught in the line. “This is where I made a mistake,” Wittek says in voice-over. “I forgot that the biggest fucking idiot I know was driving it.” Footage of Dobrik appears in Wittek’s new documentary, but Dobrik has not yet addressed the Vlog Squad’s wakeboarding stunt for concerned fans.