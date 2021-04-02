Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande’s Hot New Collab Would Make the Devil Blush

On March 12, 2021, we predicted that Ariana Grande’s long-awaited collaboration with Lady Gaga on “Rain on Me” would win a Grammy. Now, we at Vulture dot com don’t want to toot our own horn (the song ended up earning the notable Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award) but again, another prophecy arrives: Ariana Grande’s latest duo — this time, on Demi Lovato’s “Met Him Last Night” — should also be given a Grammy. No! An EGOT. A Pulitzer? Produced by Tommy Brown, a longtime musical partner of Grande’s, this ninth track off Lovato’s latest album Dancing With the Devil … the Art of Starting Over is a near-perfect vocal combo as Ari and Demi swap verses before joining together in golden harmony: “I’ve seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night / One conversation, now he’s spendin’ the night / I think I love him, though I know it ain’t right.” The first collaboration between these two lyrical geniuses, “Met Him Last Night” is hot and even a bit hellish. It’s both emotional and horny, as Grande’s music tends to be, and, with the recent “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” by Lil Nas X, has Satan himself gasping.

Lovato told Apple Music that Grande “started writing this song and immediately thought of me, so when she gave it to me, I was like, ‘We should just sing this together.’” The song of the summer is here! Stream “Met Him Last Night” and watch the lyric video above now. Oh, and check out some dreamy Ariana/Demi memes, too:

