Three days after releasing her latest album, Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, Demi Lovato is starting the release process over by dropping a deluxe edition. Along with adding two words to that title, Lovato’s deluxe edition adds four tracks to the album: new song “Sunset” along with acoustic renditions of the three prelude songs, “Anyone,” “Dancing With the Devil,” and “ICU (Madison’s Lullabye).” The album, Lovato’s seventh — and the first one in four years — grapples with her struggles with addiction, even directly referencing the near-fatal 2018 overdose the singer has been opening up about in a YouTube docuseries, also called Dancing With the Devil. The deluxe album is out now, just ahead of the final episode of the docuseries, which airs tomorrow, April 6.
Demi Lovato Drops Deluxe, Giving New Album an Even Longer Title
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media