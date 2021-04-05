deluxe albums

Demi Lovato Drops Deluxe, Giving New Album an Even Longer Title

Three days after releasing her latest album, Dancing With the Devil … The Art of Starting Over, Demi Lovato is starting the release process over by dropping a deluxe edition. Along with adding two words to that title, Lovato’s deluxe edition adds four tracks to the album: new song “Sunset” along with acoustic renditions of the three prelude songs, “Anyone,” “Dancing With the Devil,” and “ICU (Madison’s Lullabye).” The album, Lovato’s seventh — and the first one in four years — grapples with her struggles with addiction, even directly referencing the near-fatal 2018 overdose the singer has been opening up about in a YouTube docuseries, also called Dancing With the Devil. The deluxe album is out now, just ahead of the final episode of the docuseries, which airs tomorrow, April 6.

