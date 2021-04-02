Demi Lovato Drops Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over

Photo: Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato has dropped her seventh album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, featuring collaborations with Ariana Grande, Saweetie, and Noah Cyrus. The album chronicles Lovato’s recovery from her 2018 overdose and her continuing struggle with addiction and mental health. It is, according to Lovato, a “non-official soundtrack” to her confessional YouTube documentary, which is titled just Dancing with the Devil. Lovato also dropped the music video for the album’s title track on Thursday night. Featuring 19 songs in total, the album opens with the heartbreaking ballad “Anyone,” which Lovato performed at the 2020 Grammys, and includes a powerful cover of Tears for Fears’s “Mad World.” According to Lovato, the double title of the album reflects its segmented nature — the opening songs deal with Lovato’s feelings during her overdose, while the closing songs reflect her recovery and future. Grande features on the whispery “Met Him Last Night,” and Saweetie on the Billie Eilish-esque “My Girlfriends are My Boyfriend.” Listen to the full album below.