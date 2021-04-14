Demi Lovato Sings to Squirrels in Her NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Demi Lovato’s stripped-down NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert today was vocals-forward. The appearance comes after the release of her Dancing With the Devil documentary series and new album, both of which find the former Disney star confronting her near-death experience with drug addiction and the struggles of recovery. Accompanied by just a keyboard, and standing in front of a shelf full of her own awards, Lovato began with an emotional performance of her 2017 track “Tell Me You Love Me.” Lovato then gave a shout-out to her backyard audience, the California sun and some squirrels: “I have now taught them how to eat from my hand.” She followed with “The Art of Starting Over” and “Dancing With the Devil,” from her new album. We’re just reeling from the bombshell revelation that Lovato is in fact a Disney princess because she sings to woodland critters.

