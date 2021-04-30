As promised, DJ Khaled just dropped another one, coming through at midnight with not only his twelfth studio album, Khaled Khaled, but a music video for his single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas, Jay-Z & James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive. In it, quarantine is officially over and DJ Khaled and friends are bellying up to the blackjack table for a very Vegas evening of cigars, bars, and reminiscing about that distant moment in time before they were all very, very successful. Oh, and while she doesn’t make a visual appearance, Beyoncé stops by with a slinky “heyyyy” that absolutely makes Jay-Z’s verse.

As for DJ Khaled’s new album entire, Khaled Khaled is packed with features, including collaborations with Drake, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Diddy, Meek Mill, and Cardi B. Whew! Take a listen below, or wherever you stream music, and visualize all the things that can stay in Vegas once you can get them happening in Vegas again, hopefully soon.