DJ Khaled’s New Album, Khaled Khaled, Drops This Friday

Khaled Khaled. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl Music Fest

DJ Khaled recruited more besties for another record, Khaled Khaled. His 12th album will feature tracks from Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill, and Justin Bieber. Khaled announced the release Wednesday with a massive Billboard and an all-caps social-media post. “ALBUM 100% DONE!,” they both read. “ITS TIME. I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH!” Honestly, respect to this man for finishing an album and dropping it all in a timely manner. Along with the cover, he revealed that his sons, 4-year-old Asahd Khaled and 1-year-old Aalam Khaled, executive-produced the album, explaining the title. The DJ, full name Khaled Khaled himself, has another surprise coming on Thursday. “One last thing, i know we said 100% but maybe we can get it to 101%,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 45-year-old teased the album last week with a screenshot of Justins Bieber and Timberlake FaceTiming after they submitted their vocals. On Monday, he announced the album was “99.1% DONE.” “Khaled Khaled is coming,” he said in a clip with a choir singing behind him. “It’s special. I worked my whole career, I worked my whole life, and I’m just getting started,” he declared. “But to make this album … was … God’s hands all over it. Be great but be grateful. And remember, the light is love and God is love. When it’s dark, be the sun. I am Khaled Khaled, child of God.”