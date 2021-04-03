DMX Is Hospitalized and in Critical Care After Suffering an Overdose

Photo: WireImage

Rapper DMX suffered a drug overdose at his home around 11 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and is currently in the hospital in White Plains, New York. According to TMZ, the overdose triggered a heart attack, and the 50-year-old rapper is now “in the critical care unit” at the hospital, with doctors cautioning that “he may not make it.” Sources told TMZ that he is currently in a “vegetative state.” DMX has spoken openly about his struggles with addiction over the years, candidly talking about crack cocaine on the podcast People’s Party With Talib Kweli after his Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg in 2020. In recent years, DMX had gone to rehab in 2017, and again in 2019. On social media, colleagues, friends, and fans of DMX, including Killer Mike and Missy Elliott, are sharing prayers and well-wishes for the artist.