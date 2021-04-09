Doja Cat Continues Her Collab Hot Streak With ‘Kiss Me More’ Featuring SZA

In 2021 alone, Doja Cat has logged collabs with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie — and she’s showing no signs of letting up. The pop performer has linked up with SZA for her latest song, “Kiss Me More,” ahead of her upcoming new album Planet Her. The two first teased the song in a March interview for V magazine, with SZA saying, “I know our little ditty ‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited.” It’s a silky, playful R&B jam sure to leave you with Doja shouting “All on my tongue up on it!” stuck in your head for a week minimum. The song also marks yet another offering from SZA in recent months, who has been teasing her own long-awaited followup to 2017’s Ctrl. At least we’ll surely have another TikTok dance to learn soon to keep us busy while waiting for these albums. Get to kissing and stretching.

