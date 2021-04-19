Downton Abbey 2 Will Be Our Christmas Gift This Year

Photo: Focus Features

Carson better come out of retirement for this one, too. Just think of the silver! Following the rousing success of its first movie from 2019, Downton Abbey will be returning for a second film, set to be released in theaters on Christmas Day. Focus Features confirmed that the sequel will once again star the series’ “original principal cast” (so start guessing if the Dowager Countess will survive until the end) with the addition of new actors Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West, the latter of whom already has quite the torrid relationship with a certain Downton lady. Julian Fellowes has once again written the film’s screenplay, although the nature of the script hasn’t been revealed … but how can life possibly get more exciting after a visit from the king and queen? Maybe Robert’s train investments are finally paying off? Ha, yeah right. “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends,” producer Gareth Neame said in a statement, “it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.” We agree, and also hope there’s a montage of Edith’s continued glow-up.