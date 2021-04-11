Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

There’s nothing wrong with driving alone past your ex-boyfriend’s street, but parking on your ex-boyfriend’s street in violation of clearly-demarcated parking rules? The city of Los Angeles will take issue with you, even if you’re blue. On Sunday, “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo took to social media to mourn the only thing worse than the vehicular teen heartbreak outlined in her number-one single: getting a parking ticket. “Damn this driving shit isn’t all fun and games,” joked Rodrigo in her Instagram Stories, images of which were posted by PopCrave to Twitter.

“I truly had just gotten my driver’s license, and I had gone driving around my little suburban neighborhood, listening to music and crying,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told the New York Times in February about writing the chart-topping break-up ballad. “I got my driver’s license, and got a song out of it, so all and all, I’d say it was worth it.” Sometimes inspiration comes at a price, though considering how expensive L.A. parking tickets can be, it might be better to have someone just break your heart for free.

Olivia Rodrigo has received her first parking ticket. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hISK1bfT51 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2021