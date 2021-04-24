It’s been one long, cold, Jost-less night of the soul since April 10, when Saturday Night Live went on mini-break. But today the sketch comedy behemoth woke up, emerged from its cave, and chose violence. The official SNL Twitter account tweeted one of those bulletin-board images that looks like a parody but is absolutely real to announce that it is returning on May 8 with host Elon Musk. As in, guy-who-thinks-he-invented-tunnels Elon Musk. As in, guy-who’s-always-accidentally-making-million-dollar-equipment-explode-in-public-airspace Elon Musk. As in, father–of–X Æ A-Xii Elon Musk. As in, guy-who-wants-to-play-pretend Martians-but-he’s-dead-serious-about-it Elon Musk. As in, noted-joke-thief Elon Musk. Yes, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will sling chuckles and yuks on May 8, accompanied by musical guest Miley Cyrus. We are so tired.
Boring Guy to Host SNL
No ❤️ Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images