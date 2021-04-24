Boring Guy to Host SNL

No ❤️ Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s been one long, cold, Jost-less night of the soul since April 10, when Saturday Night Live went on mini-break. But today the sketch comedy behemoth woke up, emerged from its cave, and chose violence. The official SNL Twitter account tweeted one of those bulletin-board images that looks like a parody but is absolutely real to announce that it is returning on May 8 with host Elon Musk. As in, guy-who-thinks-he-invented-tunnels Elon Musk. As in, guy-who’s-always-accidentally-making-million-dollar-equipment-explode-in-public-airspace Elon Musk. As in, father–of–X Æ A-Xii Elon Musk. As in, guy-who-wants-to-play-pretend Martians-but-he’s-dead-serious-about-it Elon Musk. As in, noted-joke-thief Elon Musk. Yes, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will sling chuckles and yuks on May 8, accompanied by musical guest Miley Cyrus. We are so tired.