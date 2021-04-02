Eric Dane Steamed Up and Returned to Grey’s Anatomy Last Night

Photo: ABC

Meredith’s beach of consciousness is starting to get as crowded as Tulum. On Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) was joined by surprise guest star Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), affectively known as McSteamy, who gave her the kick in the ass she needed to fight against her coronavirus-related coma. Mark and the previously announced Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), who were former Grey’s lovers before being unceremoniously killed off the show several years ago, were resurrected on the beach together, providing a happy ending of sorts for the couple. “It’s nice being able to talk to you. I spend a fair share of time trying to talk to people,” he tells Meredith about watching over (and yes, cutely haunting over) his family. “You can’t let go … when you love someone, you tell them.” Mark and Lexie’s visit helped: At the episode’s conclusion, Meredith is off her ventilator and breathing on her own.

This season of Grey’s Anatomy has doubled as a never-ending nostalgia carousel for the show’s old stars, who have been showing up at Meredith’s “beach” to visit her while she battles a life-threatening case of COVID-19. (As if this didn’t need explaining, but all of these people are figments of her imagination.) These visitors have now included the likes of fan favorites Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight, with Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams also confirmed to show up later this season. But will Cristina Yang be paged?