How nice of Ryan Murphy to put him on loan for a few months. Finn Wittrock is the first actor to join HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern series, with THR reporting that he will take on the role of cocky alpha male Guy Gardner. The character, who will be supported by the still-uncast gay FBI agent Alan Scott and the half-alien Bree Jarta, is described as a “hulking mass of masculinity and, as rendered in the comics, an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism. And yet, Guy is somehow likable.” The DC Comics series, which is being led by CW superhero scion Greg Berlanti, is said to be “reinventing” Green Lantern for new audiences, especially after the 2011 film flop starring Ryan Reynolds. Interestingly, THR reports that Wittrock indeed had to get approval from Murphy to star in the show, as the actor (one of Murphy’s favorite cute boys) is currently under contract to return as a lead in Ratched’s second season. From the psychiatric hospital to the Corps, he really can have it all.