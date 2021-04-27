Yabba Dabba Deux: Elizabeth Banks Is Reviving The Flintstones for Fox

Photo: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Suddenly we have the urge to do a group singalong to the theme in a bus, on the way to Lake Scranton. Variety reports that Elizabeth Banks is leading a Flintstones sequel series for Fox, which, like the’ ‘60s original, will be animated. Titled Bedrock, the show will be set 20 years after the events of the original series, with Pebbles (voiced by Banks, who is also executive producing) now a young adult. The project, which had been in a creative gestation period for two years, is now officially in development. “Fred Flintstone is on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles is embarking on her own career,” the description teases. “As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.” Can’t wait to see the Flintstones’ and Rubble’s faces when they discover the joys of using … a wheel.