Brooks Allison Had a Mighty Ducks–Themed Screamo Band

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

On Friday, I bravely suffered the horrors of overhead lighting for a digital chat with my new IRL friend Brooks Allison (Prog Politics, Roommates, co-writing the song of summer, “Bug With a Big Fat Ass”) about how he’s holding it together during the panopticon. He explained the sexual intricacies of his experience in singing lessons, gave his thoughts on the future of the UCB-performer-to-famed-SNL-writer pipeline, and engaged me in a rousing discussion about the merits of various insects. He also took a nostalgic trip down early-aughts memory lane, specifically in terms of the bleak wasteland that was the emo scene: “Toward the end of high school, my band became a Mighty Ducks–themed screamo band. So yeah, toxic!”

You can find Brooks on Twitter at @brooksallison_ and on Instagram at @brooksallison.