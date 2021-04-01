Fox Cancels Bless the Harts After Two Seasons

Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty I

Fox has cancelled animated comedy Bless the Harts, which is currently airing its second season. The series, created by Emily Spivey, stars Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani, and follows the working class Harts as they attempt to pursue the American dream. Wiig plays single mother and waitress Jenny, while Rudolph stars as Jenny’s mother Betty, with Bell as Jenny’s daughter, Violet, and Barinholtz as her boyfriend, Wayne. Nanjiani features as Jesus, who appears to Jenny at the restaurant where she works, The Last Supper. Part of Fox’s Animation Domination block on Sunday nights, the show was one of three animated series led by women on the network, including Duncanville and The Great North.