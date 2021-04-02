Photo: David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank

Given Ross’s misadventures with spray tan, teeth whitening, and, inexplicably, leather pants, he’s probably a complete mess right now. Luckily, he and the rest of the Friends crew have a few days to pull themselves together before shooting their reunion for HBO Max. According to the Hollywood Reporter, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc will reportedly sit down for their long-awaited cast reunion, initially scheduled to premiere on May 27, 2020 and eventually postponed three times due to coronavirus-related difficulties. In November, Perry tweeted that the reunion would shoot in March, and Kudrow confirmed the special was in the offing in January, so we are pretty close to being back on schedule.

Per THR, the Friends reunion special, directed by Ben Winston, is scheduled to film the week of April 5 on the sitcom’s Warner Bros. soundstage Stage 24 in Burbank, which we presume Gunther has been haunting like a multi-cam Phantom of the Opera since the show’s ten-season run concluded on May 6, 2004. The six leads will be joined by the show’s creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. While the Friends reunion doesn’t have a firm release date as of yet, it is rumored to fall close to its initial release date, unless during filming Gunther finally seeks his revenge against Ross, but if he didn’t do it across ten seasons, chances are he doesn’t have the gall to do it now.