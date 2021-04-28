Gabrielle Union to Release New Memoir, You Got Anything Stronger?

Photo: Getty Images

Multi-hyphenate Gabrielle Union is coming out with a new memoir, appropriately titled You Got Anything Stronger? (after her first memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine). “Because I had more s**t to say… My new book “You Got Anything Stronger?” is available for preorder now at the link in bio,” Union wrote on social media. According to Union’s description of the book, You Got Anything Stronger? explores “how this ever-changing life presents challenges, even as it gives me moments of pure joy.” Union continues, “I take you on a girl’s night at Chateau Marmont, and I also talk to Isis, my character from Bring It On. For the first time, I truly open up about my surrogacy journey and the birth of Kaavia James Union Wade. And I take on racist institutions and practices in the entertainment industry, asking for equality and real accountability.” You Got Anything Stronger? drops on September 14.

