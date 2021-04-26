Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon So Far

Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO has announced a 2022 release for House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones “successor show” that follows a Targaryen civil war that took place in Westeros over a century before the events of the original series. Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy, among others, the show is the GOT prequel we currently know the most about, compared to four others reportedly in the works (a moment of silence for the Naomi Watts spinoff that never was). From casts to plots, here’s everything that’s been revealed about the project set to take us back to George R.R. Martin’s universe.

What is it about?

House of the Dragon will follow the “Dance of the Dragons,” a Targaryen civil war that took place in Westeros and is referenced in Fire and Blood and The World of Ice and Fire. This particular battle of succession is also explored in two novellas, The Princess and the Queen and The Rogue Prince.

Who has been cast?

House Targaryen representatives will include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, with Matt Smith as his younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy as his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans will play daughter-father duo Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower. Steve Toussaint is set to take on the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, with Eve Best playing his wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. Finally, Sonoya Mizuno will be Mysaria, an “unlikely ally” of the prince’s.

Where is the show filming?

While Game of Thrones was based in Northern Ireland for its entire run, it appears that House of the Dragon has opted to shoot in England instead. According to Radio Times, HBO confirmed in 2020 that House of the Dragon’s production headquarters would be at Leavesden Studios (the site of the Harry Potter films) in Watford, England. Fans have also speculated that some scenes will be shot in Cornwall, England, after noticing that a stone archway set being constructed there appears to have a Velaryon crest.

Straight from the (probable) set of House of the Dragon, are we looking at the seat of House Velaryon? It DOES look like their sigil (Via Cornwall Live: https://t.co/DMJKuwFmX4) pic.twitter.com/NcRLlupuFm — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) April 23, 2021

When can we watch?

HBO announced on April 26 that House of the Dragon was currently in production and set to release on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

Fire will reign 🔥

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming soon to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/tPX8n2IvGW — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021