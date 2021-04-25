Glenn Close Shows Feet in Pre-Oscars Instagram Post

Photo: 27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Even if Glenn Close doesn’t win Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy, she has at least secured her win for Most Recently Updated Wikifeet Article. The actress showed off her CBD-infused pedicure before the 2021 Academy Awards on Instagram. Close didn’t disclose which CBD foot cream she was using, but a commenter ID’d the tube as Lord Jones. The foot post is the latest in Close’s campaign to be the most intriguing online presence known to man. Earlier this year, Lena Dunham told the New York Times that the Albert Nobbs actress once cut her out of a corset. “She had a little butterfly scissor like a friggin’ angel,” Dunham said. So, to recap, we know two things we know about Glenn Close: she likes weed on her feet and she’s always got scissors. And who could forget her paean to Notre Dame? We laud every Bill Murray party cameo, yet Glenn remains a niche object of quirky fascination. Why?

Close is in the running for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy. She’s up against Borat Subesquent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova, Olivia Colman in The Father, Mank’s Amanda Seyfried, and You Yuh-Jung for Minari. It is her eighth Oscar nomination.