Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Get on your feet, because that bouquet is headed your direction any day now. According to Deadline, the one-and-only Gloria Estefan has joined Warner Bros. and Plan B’s upcoming Cuban-American reboot of Father of the Bride as the mother of said bride, played by Adria Arjona. The titular patriarch will be portrayed by Andy Garcia in the film, directed by Gaz Alazraki and written by Matt Lopez.

“A resounding YES was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father of the Bride! I’ve been a fan of director Gaz Alazraki since I saw his record-breaking comedy Nosotros Los Nobles and can’t wait to experience how he brings this amazing script by Matt Lopez to life,” Estefan said in a statement Friday.

Much like the 1991 Nancy Meyers comedy starring Steve Martin, based on the 1950 film of the same name, the new Father of the Bride will reportedly follow Garcia’s conflicted dad as he grapples with his daughter’s impending nuptials, this time “through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family.” At least Andy can rest easy knowing the music is going to be incredible. It’ll be the one time in recorded history when having your mom’s band play your wedding is amazing, rather than a bride’s worst nightmare.