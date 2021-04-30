Gucci Mane Makes ‘Shit Crazy’ With Big30 in His New Music Video

A cold snap continues to roll through the South East now that Gucci Mane has released the first frigid single from his recently-announced upcoming album Ice Daddy. At midnight, the rapper dropped “Shit Crazy” featuring Big30 and a fleet of cherry-red Rolls-Royces. It’s Mane’s first release since October’s So Icy Gang Vol. 1, a compilation album featuring artists on his 1017 Records label including Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and Big Scarr, in addition to Big30.

“PRE-SAVE My new album #ICEDADDY available at midnight everywhere!,” Gucci revealed on Thursday. “Executive produced by my son @icedavis1017.” This is a particularly impressive achievement, considering the last time we checked, Ice Davis was still working on tummy time and object permanence. After all, Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis only welcomed baby Ice in December. Ice Daddy, which features Gucci’s son as his album model and will reportedly contain 17 tracks, is scheduled to arrive on June 18, just in time Father’s Day and for Ice to move onto his next iconic project: growing baby teeth.