Jean Smart Is the Queen of Sin City in the Hacks Trailer

Where can you possibly go next after acting alongside a huge superhero dildo? For Jean Smart, it’s gonna be Las Vegas, honey. In the first trailer for Hacks, a new dark comedy series for HBO Max, Smart portrays the “O.G. female comedian” who’s been reigning over Sin City with a residency for decades. However, her glamorous, caftan-filled spotlight threatens to go dark when her show stops appealing to a younger crowd, and she’s forced to hire an entitled 20-something asshole (Hannah Einbinde) to revamp her jokes. We sense an unlikely friendship forming, but cue a monologue about the work ethic of millennials in the meantime. “Good is the minimum, it’s the baseline! And even if you’re great, you still have to work really fucking hard,” she advises. “You have to scratch and claw and it never fucking ends. And it doesn’t get better, it just gets harder!” Hacks will debut on May 13.

