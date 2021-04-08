Theater kids, rejoice. East High will be putting on the spring musicale of Beauty and the Beast, and all our favorite characters are back to tell a tale as old as time: the cutthroat competition of high school musical theater. Resuming soon after their performance of High School Musical, the trailer shows us Kate Reinders’s Miss Jenn gearing up for the spring musical until she runs into North High’s musical director Zacky Roy, played by guest star Derek Hough. “I’m directing The Little Mermaid for North,” he shares with Jenn. “Fingers crossed the Menkies judges hope so to.” And in a perfectly absurd, fun bit of obvious Disney synergy, we (and Miss Jenn) learn the Menkies are the Alan Menken Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are also back with brand-new songs written by each , which you know are going to be good. Plus, the trailer reveals that they’re going long distance (!) as Rodrigo’s Nini joins the Youth Actor’s Conservatory in Denver, Colorado, which you know is going to bring some extra tension to that relationship. Joining Rodrigo and Bassett are Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr along with guest stars Hough, Olivia Rose Keegan, Roman Banks, Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel. The road to the Menkies starts streaming on Disney+ on May 14.

