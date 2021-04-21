Hilary Duff Will Recount How I Met Your Father for Hulu Sequel Series

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

But will the finale end with the titular father’s death and destroy the show as we know it? Hilary Duff will be starring in a “sequel” series How I Met Your Father for Hulu, which will be produced by the same creative team that brought Mother into our lives in 2005. The ten-episode comedy will follow a woman named Sophie (Duff) in the near future as she “tells her son the story of how she met his father.” It’s also described as a “story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” all while remaining true to Mother’s unique storytelling structure. “I’m honored and even a little nervous,” Duff said in a statement. Interestingly, Duff has been drawing from the past for her recent acting projects: She filmed two episodes of a Lizzie McGuire reboot in 2020 before it was axed due to widespread creative differences, and it’s reported that a Younger spinoff starring her book editor character is also in development. Okay … it’s time for a Cadet Kelly sequel then.