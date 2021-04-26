How Hollywood Depicted the New York Office

.

Everybody’s on deadline: There are scoops to chase, presses to stop, a show that’s going live in five … four … three … two … one. The newsrooms in Blessed Event and The Paper are as busy and messy as the stories the reporters try to cover. The TV side of the business is often depicted as darker than print, as seen in the shadowy studios of Network, where profitable rants take the place of news. In most of these media shops, though, women wield as much power as the men, including Queen Latifah’s independent magazine editor on Living Single and the anchors of The Morning Show, who are mad as hell at the patriarchy and not going to take it anymore.

Blessed Event (1932)

Photo: Glasshouse Images/Alamy Stock Photo

The Paper (1994)

Photo: ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Network (1976)

Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection

Living Single (1993–98)

Photo: Hulu

The Morning Show (2019–present)