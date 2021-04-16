Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s been too long since we’ve seen a big, crowded choreographed dance number, but you only have to white-knuckle it for a little while longer. Pushed nearly a full year from its initial theatrical release, director John M. Chu’s In the Heights is now set to kick off summer in New York and the Tribeca Festival. The musical drama, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning Broadway play and adapted for the screen by the show’s lyricist Quiara Alegría Hudes, will officially open the film festival on June 9, ahead of its previously-scheduled debut date.

“It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Film Festival with In the Heights,” Miranda said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can’t wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community.”

Don’t feel left out if you don’t have tickets, though. In celebration of the film’s world premiere, Tribeca’s 20th anniversary and the return of in-person festivals, In the Heights will debut not only at the United Palace in Washington Heights, but will “screen simultaneously across all five boroughs in multiple open-air venues.” If you won’t be in the state at all, you can see the movie on June 11 in theaters and HBO Max; the movie will be available to stream for 31 days, and the songs will be available forever in your brain, or at least hopefully until the end of the pandemic.