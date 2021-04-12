Uzo Aduba Is In Treatment for the Season 4 Trailer

If you thought therapy in itself was a difficult experience, try adding Zoom, a choppy internet connection, and this li’l thing called the pandemic. In the first trailer for HBO’s In Treatment reboot, our new empathic therapist (Uzo Aduba), one of the most sought-after in Los Angeles, does her best to tend to her diverse group of patients as society as we know it adapts to COVID-19. These patients (which include Anthony Ramos and John Benjamin Hickey) are struggling as it is, but what happens when the therapist herself needs to talk through her problems? “These people are looking to me to tell them what to do about this moment we’re in,” she explains in the trailer. “So if you were treating you, what would you see?” Good question. The 24-episode season (yes, 24 episodes) will premiere on May 23 on HBO and HBO Max.

Related